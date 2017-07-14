Jul 14th, 2017

Samsung launched its new Galaxy S8 series of phones in the US earlier this year with a new digital assistant called Bixby, but the new assistant came without voice controls. That feature has been conspicuously absent and is rumored to have been delayed to the absence of enough English data to make Bixby useful.

Samsung started the rollout of an early access program for Bixby in the US back in the middle of June and now retail rumors suggest that the feature will finally be rolling out in the US on July 18th. The following is a screencap of a retailer prepping for the launch of the feature by suggesting employees watch a webinar on how to use Bixby Voice.

Keep in mind that this is strictly a rumor at this point and hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung themselves. The launch of Bixby Voice in the US could be right around the corner, but we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung pushes an update to phones to bring the feature. One would assume that they’ll want Bixby Voice live as a launch feature for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, since that phone is also rumored to include the Bixby button.

local_offer    Bixby   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8  

stars Further Reading

DEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon

The Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance

Bixby remapping working again

DEAL: Galaxy S8 Battery Case for $29.99

Galaxy Note 8 rumored to launch August 23

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

4

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

5

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

6

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

8

more_vertOld phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.

9

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.