Samsung launched its new Galaxy S8 series of phones in the US earlier this year with a new digital assistant called Bixby, but the new assistant came without voice controls. That feature has been conspicuously absent and is rumored to have been delayed to the absence of enough English data to make Bixby useful.

Samsung started the rollout of an early access program for Bixby in the US back in the middle of June and now retail rumors suggest that the feature will finally be rolling out in the US on July 18th. The following is a screencap of a retailer prepping for the launch of the feature by suggesting employees watch a webinar on how to use Bixby Voice.

Keep in mind that this is strictly a rumor at this point and hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung themselves. The launch of Bixby Voice in the US could be right around the corner, but we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung pushes an update to phones to bring the feature. One would assume that they’ll want Bixby Voice live as a launch feature for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 , since that phone is also rumored to include the Bixby button.