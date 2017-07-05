Jul 5th, 2017

Last month, Bixby Voice started rolling out to users who signed up for the beta program. It doesn’t sound like Bixby Voice will be coming to everyone else anytime soon. According to sources at the Korea Herald, Samsung is delaying the release due to a “big data issue.”

Bixby Voice, like all digital assistants, relies on data to answer every question and request. Samsung is new at this “big data” thing, but the rollout is still taking longer than expected. One of the problems could be the separation between engineers in the US and South Korea. The beta release has plenty of problems already. Hopefully, they can iron everything out.

Are you looking forward to Bixby on your Samsung Galaxy S8? Have you tried out the beta?
