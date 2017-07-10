The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks. A couple of weeks ago, we saw the phone in case leaks. Now we have more thanks to case makers.

This new batch of case renders gives us a look at all sides of the phone. The render of the phone inside matches up with everything we’ve seen so far. There are a few important details to point out. First, the dual-cameras on the back. It looks like the same design as the Samsung Galaxy S8 , but with two cameras instead of one.

The bottom of the phone features a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, speaker, and stylus port. The volume and Bixby buttons are on the right side, with power on the left. Another big thing to point out is the fingerprint scanner on the back. It’s in the same spot as the Galaxy S8. How are you liking the Note 8 so far?

[via twitter]