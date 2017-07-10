Jul 10th, 2017

The  Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks. A couple of weeks ago, we saw the phone in case leaks. Now we have more thanks to case makers.

This new batch of case renders gives us a look at all sides of the phone. The render of the phone inside matches up with everything we’ve seen so far. There are a few important details to point out. First, the dual-cameras on the back. It looks like the same design as the Samsung Galaxy S8, but with two cameras instead of one.

The bottom of the phone features a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, speaker, and stylus port. The volume and Bixby buttons are on the right side, with power on the left. Another big thing to point out is the fingerprint scanner on the back. It’s in the same spot as the Galaxy S8. How are you liking the Note 8 so far?

[via twitter]
local_offer    Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

New Galaxy Note 8 renders appear

The Galaxy Note 8 will feature 64GB of base storage

Note 8 leaked by case maker

Samsung introduces dual sensor ISOCELL cameras

Leak: Galaxy Note 8 renders

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

2

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

3

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

4

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

5

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

6

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

7

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.

8

more_vertHuawei Mate 10 is due to launch in October
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is slated to launch this October with a bezel-less display

A new series of rumors suggests that the Huawei Mate 10 will launch this October while featuring a bezel-less design and being powered by the Kirin 970 SoC.

9

more_vertShare your favorite apps!
closeWhat’s your favorite new Android app? [DISCUSS]

The Google Play store is filled with tons of well-known essential apps (See: 100 Best Apps) but it’s not always easy to find brand spanking new apps and games to tickle your fancy. Let’s help each other out!

10

more_vertMoto G5S Plus rumored specs
closeMoto G5S Plus will have a bigger display and better camera than the standard model

The marketing material for the Moto G5S Plus describes the phone as being larger than the standard Moto G5 Plus, 5.5-inches compared to 5.2-inches. The G5S Plus will also be made with more premium materials.