The new Samsung Gear 360 has already gotten itself a considerable discount over at Amazon. The thing is down to $189, which is about $40 down from its typical $229 list price.

The big change with the 2017 Gear 360 over the original model is its ability to shoot 4K 360-degree video. It also has live broadcasting features, but only up to 2K resolution. And if you want to use it as a still camera it’ll shoot out 360-degree photos at 15MP.

Samsung isn’t sharing details on how long this deal will last, naturally, so if you want to take adbvantage then we’d recommend getting one as soon as possible. You can find it right here.