Jun 30th, 2017

Rap superstar Jay-Z today launched his brand new album – titled 4:44 – exclusively on Tidal (the streaming music service that he owns). In an attempt to leverage his humongous following to build the Tidal brand, the company heavily promoted a 30-Day Free Trial that would theoretically allow new users to listen to Jay-Z’s tunes with no strings attached.

Those assumptions were false and likely propagated through social media.

The Problem – TIDAL X Sprint

The real deal is as follows- you have to either be:

  1. A Tidal user prior to June 26th
  2. A Sprint customer

We’ve listed another option below.

Since most people aren’t Sprint customers and are only now downloading Tidal for the purpose of Jay-Z’s 4:44, they fit in neither of those categories. Painful for hopeful Jay-Z fans, but Tidal might be feeling the most pain when all is said and done. As fans flock to download the app, input their free trial info, and press the play button on “Kill Jay-Z” – the album’s first track – they’re met with the following message:

Ironically enough, that first track has inspired violent thoughts about Jay-Z without fans even having to listen to 1-second of the song itself. Don’t take my word for it, check out the 1-Star Reviews in the Google Play Store.

Don’t worry… we’ve got you covered (at least for the next 4 hours).

The Solution – iHeartRadio

Today only, Jay-z’s 4:44 is being streamed on iHeartRadio and you can listen right here on the web. You can also download the iHeartRadio App and tune into the station named The Beat.

It will stop streaming at 12:01AM on July 1st, so you’ve got a limited amount of time before your early access to Jay-Z’s album expires. It will assuredly become available on other platforms in the near future, though.

As a huge Jay-Z fan myself, I’ve tried the fix and can confirm it works.

Behind The Music

iHeartRadio has also gotten an inside glimpse behind the music and song meanings, which we’ve included below:

  • “4:44” – is a song that I wrote, and it’s the crux of the album, just right in the middle of the album. And I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 AM, to write this song. So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”
  • “Bam” – “The song ‘Bam’ with Damian Marley, it’s just jammin’, it’s just like the song. But it’s secretly Shawn Carter saying, ‘Man, you need a bit of ego.’ It was because of me and the things that I’ve done, this is JAY-Z saying you needed a bit of ego for us to arrive at this point.”
  • “Caught The Eye”– is a song that’s dealing with just being aware of your surroundings. There’s a line in it, and it says, ‘Your body language is all remedial, how could you see the difference between you and I?’ Just being so sharp about your surroundings.”
  • “Family Feud”– is about separation within the culture. Like, new rappers fighting with old rappers, saying all these things. So, the line is, ‘Nobody wins when the family feuds.'”
  • “Kill JAY-Z” – The first song is called ‘Kill JAY-Z’ and obviously, it’s not to be taken literal. It’s really about the ego. It’s about killing off the ego, so we can have this conversation in a place of vulnerability and honesty.”
  • “Legacy” – The song is just about what it is, it’s like a verbal will. Just a song about speaking to my daughter. She starts the song off, and she says ‘Daddy, what’s a will?'”
  • “Marcy Me” – is a nostalgic walk through Marcy, and it’s about that hopefulness, that feeling of ‘Man, can I really do this? Can I really be one of the biggest artists in the world?’ You have these dreams, ‘Can I be one of the biggest basketball players?’ We have these dreams.”
  • “Moonlight” – The hook is ‘We stuck in La La Land/Even if we win, we gonna lose.’ It’s like a subtle nod to La La Land winning the Oscar, and then having to give it to Moonlight. It’s really a commentary on the culture and where we’re going.”
  • “Smile” – is just what it is. There are gonna be bad times, and those bad times can do two things: they can get you in a place where you’re stuck in a rut, or it can make your future that much better because you’ve experienced these things.”
  • “The Story of OJ” – is really a song about we as a culture, having a plan, how we’re gonna push this forward. We all make money, and then we all lose money, as artists especially. But how, when you have some type of success, to transform that into something bigger.”

Spread the Love

If this post helped you out, share this post on social media, hook up iHeartRadio with a 5-star review, and let us know what you think of the album in the comments!
local_offer    iHeartRadio   Jay-Z   Sprint   Tidal  

stars Further Reading

All that's wrong with carriers

LG G6 Sprint deal

Switch to Sprint from Verizon and get free service

Sprint will carry the Essential phone

Sprint offers 6 months of Tidal for free

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCheck out the massive Google Play Store sale!
closeGoogle’s first-ever storewide Play Store sale is now underway!

To celebrate the Summer of 2017, Google is doing something it never has before. Starting today, there is a storewide sale in the Play Store for everything from apps to books to movie rentals.

2

more_vertNew Pixel 2 leaks surface
closeNew Pixel 2 leaks reveal a new design change

A new series of leaks give us an idea of what the specs for the Pixel 2 lineup will bring, along with some design cues.

3

more_vertAll that's wrong with carriers
closeVirgin Mobile’s iPhone plan is everything that’s wrong with U.S. carriers

Virgin Mobile made waves by announcing their plans to sell nothing but iPhones. The whole situation seems so crazy. A carrier telling you what phones you can buy. But the truth is major carriers already do this in more subtle ways and it sucks.

4

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

5

more_vertTurn Android phone into dash cam
closeHow to turn your Android phone into a dash cam

A dash cam is a camera that sits on the dashboard of your car and constantly records video. Since every Android phone has a camera, you already have a dash cam just waiting to be set up.

6

more_vertNote 8 leaked by case maker
closeCase manufacturer leaks a render of the Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks.

7

more_vertSamsung passes Fitbit
closeSamsung overtakes Fitbit as #2 in the wearable market

Fitbit has been one of the largest wearable makers, launching their first device back in 2009. Samsung hasn’t been doing it as long, but they just passed Fitbit in market share.

8

more_vertHTC U11 battery life is much better than the Galaxy S8
closeHTC U11 Battery Life Review: It’s great and blows the Galaxy S8 out of the water

We’ve been spending the last few weeks with the HTC U11 as our daily driver. During that time, we’ve gotten well acquainted with the phone and have a really good idea what to expect from the battery life. Spoiler: it’s really good. Check out our review for more.

9

more_vertBest Apps of the Month
close20+ Best Android Apps [July 2017]

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list.

10

more_vertProject Fi to offer a new mid-range device later this year
closeProject Fi will offer a new, affordable, mid-range Android device later this year

Project Fi’s Twitter account publicly tweeted that they have plans to offer a mid-tier device later this year. Could it be a mid-range Pixel 2?