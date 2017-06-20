After hearing the initial OnePlus sales pitch for the OnePlus 5, it’s time to start thinking about your future purchase decisions. Are you going to buy a OnePlus 5 ?

At $479, the device is every bit a flagship as any top tier Samsung, LG, or HTC phone. It’s fast, has an awesome camera, and it’s not a bad looker, either.

So, for those of you who already have your minds made up: are you going to buy the OnePlus 5? Does its value proposition still impress you or were you expecting more? Does its vastly upgraded camera compel you to finally jump ship from your typical Samsungs and LGs of the world?

Are you ready to put your faith behind a smallish company that’s quickly becoming the smartphone world’s most disruptive player? Poll’s ahead.