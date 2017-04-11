Facebook has extended their Messenger’s Payments feature to group messages. It works just like one-on-one payments, where either you ask a friend for payment and they pay, or vice versa.

The difference within groups is that you can now send a payment notifications to all members of a group at the same time, and even request specific amounts (otherwise, it’ll split the total evenly). The app can also tell you who has and hasn’t paid yet, so you can now hold Jennie accountable for those Justin Bieber tickets she wanted her and all her friends to get so badly.

Unfortunately, this is a US only feature for now, though we imagine Facebook will extend it to other shores once they’ve gotten things in order. Those wanting to try it can expect to find it in Messenger for either Android or iOS at some point soon.

[via Engadget]