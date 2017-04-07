Apr 7th, 2017

Facebook has started rolling out M, their AI assistant for Messenger, after a long period of testing. The functionality arrives in the form of an AI which will look to offer help in certain situations where your conversations demand it.

For instance, talking about food or birthday parties may prompt M to suggest related stickers. Asking a friend for money will have M asking your friend if they want to make a payment, and asking where that friend is will bring up M to ask whether they want to share their current location.

M will pick up on your habits over time and learn when and when not to dish out suggested actions, so if you’re not really one to use stickers then, well, it probably won’t ever show stickers. The feature is rolling out now to Facebook Messenger users in the US, with folks around the rest of the globe having to wait a bit longer.
