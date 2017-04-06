Daydream View users are getting hooked up with some nice enhancements today. An update to the Daydream app now lets you check battery levels for the device’s controller. It’s a pretty neat gesture to bring the info up, too:

Look down at your controller when you're in Daydream Home, Quick Settings or Play Store in VR, and the app will intelligently bring the indicator up to give you a quick idea of whether it needs a charge.

Other changes include the ability to toggle the notification setting through the Quick Settings menu, an easy way to sign up for the Daydream Newsletter in settings, and improved stability and performance enhancements. Get the latest version through Google Play.