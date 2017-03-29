Now that we know what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are bringing to the table, it’s time to talk about its worth. Samsung is letting it go for a starting price of $720, with the average across all carriers and retailers being about $750. That number stretches to $850 if you opt for the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Carrier Pricing Verizon: Galaxy S8 ($30/mo for 24 months or $720)

Galaxy S8+ ($35.mo for 24 months or $840) AT&T: Galaxy S8 ($25/mo for 30 months, $31.25/mo for 24 months, or $750)

Galaxy S8+ ($28.34/mo for 30 months, $35.42/mo for 24 months or $850) T-Mobile: Galaxy S8 ($30/mo + $30 down for 24 months or $750)

Galaxy S8+ ($30/mo + $130 down for 24 months or $850)

For that amount, you seem to be getting a pretty full package. It has a massive, sharp, and beautiful display, many bells and whistles such as a heart rate sensor, iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and Samsung Pay, and it’s faster than anything you can get on the market today with its Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

Compare that to the $650 LG G6 , which is, by all means, a great phone, but doesn’t quite offer that same level of punch. Even still, it has a strong chipset, beautiful display and design, and opts to focus on basics. a winning combination for sure, but when you put them side-by-side on paper the Galaxy S8 seems like quite the winner.

While it’s still early days yet and we haven’t had enough time to determine whether the Galaxy S8 will be king of 2017, we know some of you are already making your minds up on whether to pre-order and buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

So, we’re putting it to a poll: do you think the Galaxy S8 is worth Samsung’s asking price? Are you buying one? And if you’re not, is it because of its price tag? Be sure to participate with a vote and a comment below!