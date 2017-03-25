We’re mere days away from Samsung making the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus official, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still get our hands on some more leaks. The folks at AndroidMX were able to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which hasn’t been leaked nearly as much as the standard version.

In a series of new images, we see what the software will offer while showing off the new 6.2-inch display with an aspect ratio of “18.5:9”. In fact, one of the images shows the S8 Plus held up next to the LG V20 for a size comparison.

AndroidMX has also confirmed that the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus in Mexico will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos processor, while the US and other regions will get the Snapdragon 835. Other than that, there isn’t much here that we haven’t already seen, but it’s still nice to see quality shots of the device ahead of its official announcement.

After seeing high-resolution shots of the Galaxy S8 yesterday, and seeing these images of the S8 Plus today, there’s no doubt that the new devices are going to be gorgeous. However, all of the leaks have kind of taken the fun out of the game, as there will be little for Samsung to actually “unveil” on March 29th.

[Android Central | AndroidMX]