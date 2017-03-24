In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8 (which we’d find really hard to believe considering we’ve been stuffing ourselves with leaks over the past few weeks), here’s another set of photos (of a dummy unit, anyway) to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

We’ve got camera humps and lady lumps, Edge displays and fingerprint sensors, side buttons and Bixby buttons, ports and sensors, and a healthy helping of speaker grills to look at. And the images are quite crisp at that.

Of course, this being a dummy unit kind of takes away from the shine and luster we’d normally expect, so if you’re thinking it looks a bit cheap here then you know why. But it’s close enough to the real deal that we’re feeling it all the same. March 29th. Be there.

[via SlashLeaks]