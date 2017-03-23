Casio’s newest Android Wear watch has been unveiled at Baselworld 2017. It’s the WSD-F20S, and you may recall its name is awfully similar to the WSD-F20 launched this past January.

That’s because it’s mostly the same smartwatch, but with some juicy upgrades. For starters, it adds sapphire to the display, a trait which should make it much more resistant to scratches. It also comes with ion plating on the screws, buttons, and buckler.

Otherwise, it still has the same plastic exterior and rubber wristband, albeit in a black and blue garb this go ’round. Internal features remain the same, too, with integrated GPS, a 1.32-inch 320×300 LCD display with monochrome mode for situations where you need to squeeze more battery life out of it.

For software, this bad boy will run Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. There’s just one catch for all this goodness: it’s a limited edition run, and only 500 will be available once they launch.That means you’ll want to pay close attention to Casio for more details about its launch to ensure you can get your hands on one.

