Mar 17th, 2017

Android hardware has gotten much better over the years, but there was a time when tech enthusiasts got off on the idea of an iPhone running Android. Those (wet) dreams never really came to fruition and the closest we got was a Chinese iPhone knockoff running Android inside, or that weird case that mirrored Android onto the iPhone’s display.

But it seems the idea of marrying the 2 OSs is still alive and well, with the most recent attempt being a strange case that literally runs Android on the iPhone. The case is essentially a fully functional Android device that’s basically taken the shape of an iPhone case — the ultimate insult for any self-respecting Android device — delivering power to the iPhone and even providing it with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Yeah, it’s super weird and but somehow fascinating and if you were hoping to get a better look, Lewis from UnboxTherapy has an actual prototype of the goods. The interesting part about the device — officially known as the Eye Smart iPhone Case — is that it’s got a full HD 1080p OLED display, wireless charging, and it’s running Cyanogen Mod.

Like most products being hyped these days, the Eye Smart iPhone case is a Kickstarter project, so we wouldn’t get our hopes up of a final retail-ready device being available for quite sometime. For more on the Eye Smart, check our their Kickstarter page here.
