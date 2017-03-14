Mar 14th, 2017

We’re not sure how to feel about this new Kickstarter project. It’s called Eye, and it’s a smart case unlike one we’ve ever seen.

The case is designed for iPhone users who don’t want to upgrade but still want some fresh tech, such as an AMOLED display or an infrared blaster. This stuff isn’t new to those of us using Android phones, of course, but it’s sure to open up a whole new world for iPhone users.

So, what you’re essentially adding to your iPhone is an Android phone in the form of a case. It has its own octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 chipset, a 5-inch 1080p display, up to 256GB of storage through microSD, NFC, and a 2,800mAh battery with wireless charging. It has 2 of its own SIM slots, so there’s your dual-SIM iPhone. You can use Android apps, and they even claim it will support Google Play.

It’s a very compelling concept and product, and for an early bird price tag of $95, it almost sounds too good to be true. Eye was able to quickly beat its goal of $95,000, and with over a month left to collect funds they should be able to fund all their development needs and have some room left over for unforeseen challenges.

Speaking of which, we’re just going to start throwing this disclaimer out there for any crowdfunding things: know that there’s a possibility you either won’t get your product or your money back. To be honest, these guys are unproven, and their early prototypes look pretty amateurish. The software seems sluggish early on, to boot, and that’s certainly something we’d need to see addressed before we get excited.

With money and the right team, those worries should obviously be ironed out by the time their August 2017 timeline approaches, but that remains to be seen. Head here for more info and to pledge your dollars if you want to take that leap of faith. PS: The product demo embedded above includes the coolest (and cringiest) grandma you’ll ever see. Don’t forget to watch it.
