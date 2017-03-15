Mar 15th, 2017

HTC is being a bit of a tease over on their Taiwanese Facebook page. They say they have something to share in that regard March 20th, but didn’t leave any hints. Guess it wouldn’t be much of a surprise, now would it?

Anyway, the message was accompanied by a leafy Springtime photo, something atypical of the company’s marketing chops. We’re also going to use the fact that they contained hints of this surprise to their Taiwanese customers as a sign that this isn’t some huge new smartphone launch. Besides, we’re sure we would have heard something on it by now, unless HTC has suddenly figured out the great technique to containing corporate leaks.

Instead, we suspect we could be getting some sort of new color option for the HTC U family. Something green, perhaps? It wouldn’t be the most groundbreaking announcement ever, but we’re sure those who are fans of the color green would be pretty psyched for that.

As much as we could guess, though, March 20th is 5 days away so we think we can curb our anxiety until then.
local_offer    HTC  

stars Further Reading

Nougat is coming to the HTC One M9 soon

The HTC U Ultra is now available in the US

DEAL: Save $100 on the HTC U Ultra

HTC begins shipping pre-orders for the U Ultra

HTC's Edge Sense feature teased

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

8

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

9

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertAnker SoundBuds Review
closeAnker SoundBuds: The Best Cheap Bluetooth Headphones [VIDEO]

Anker has a line of wireless headphones. I got my hands on two models: the SoundBuds Slim and SoundBuds Sport NB10. How good can a pair of sub-$50 wireless headphones be? Let’s find out.