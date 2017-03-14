Peg Mazda as the next major automobile manufacturer to add Android Auto. The Japanese company announced more details about their move at their launch for the new 2017 Mazda CX-5.

Mazda has actually been an Android Auto partner since its inception, however they have taken a while to get things going for one reason or another.

The company had no details to share on the exact timeline of the rollout, though they did mention that all Mazda Connect systems could be retroactively updated on both software and hardware terms to support an Android Auto launch. What that’ll entail and whether it’ll cost consumers anything extra remains to be seen.

[via Cars.com]