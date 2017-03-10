Mar 10th, 2017

At MWC 2017, Motorola took to the stage to announce its new lineup of budget smartphones, with the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. However, Motorola was relatively quiet about availability, other than saying the devices would be coming in March. However, it seems the G5 is now available in Europe.

At various retailers around Europe, mainly the Netherlands, the Moto G5 is now available for purchase for €199. Pre-orders for the device have already gone live for those in Germany, and the G5 will launch in India on March 15th. 

Moto G5 Specs

  • 5-inch 1080p Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
  • 2GB/3GB RAM
  • 32GB Storage
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 13MP Rear Camera
  • 2800mAh Battery
  • Android 7.0 Nougat

There is still no mention of when the G5 Plus will become available, but we expect it to be soon and the price is rumored to be no more than €285. We’re hoping to see these budget devices come to the States sooner or later, but in the mean time, you can check out our coverage from MWC 2017 via the links below. 

Recommended Reading

[GSMArena]
local_offer    Moto G5   Motorola  

