Motorola has finally unveiled the new Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus . The two phones share a similar design, but the specs are very different. The G5 Plus is the high-end model of the pair.

The Moto G5 has a 5-inch 1080p display, 13 and 5MP cameras, Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 2800 mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint scanner and Android Nougat onboard. The G5 will cost $210.

The Moto G5 Plus has a larger 5.2-inch 1080p display, 12MP camera, Snapdragon 625 processor, 2/3/4GB of RAM, 16/32/64GB of storage, and 3000 mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint scanner and Android Nougat. The G5 Plus starts at $229 and goes all the way up to $295. Both phones will be available in March.