Feb 22nd, 2017

These days, it seems tech we used to dream of and visualize in movies is fast becoming reality. One of the common ideas from the 90s was biometric security on mobile devices — a big fingerprint icon appeared on a touchscreen and you’d actually touch the screen to have your print read.

In the real world — at least as far as your typical consumer and enterprise devices go — this functionality is available in the form of a dedicated surface area sensor. This is something I’ve had to explain to my mom the first time she tried to pick up an iPhone and thought she had to touch the display to register her fingerprint.

I don’t blame her for being confused due to what pop culture installed in her mind, but pretty soon it will actually be a thing, with firms like CrucialTec aiming to commercialize finger-reading screen technology as soon as this year. The company’s tech uses transparent components which can be fitted beneath your phone’s glass while still being sensitive enough to accurately authenticate fingerprint readings.

Next year, their plan is to introduce a commercialized version of this concept that would enable the entirety of the display to read a fingerprint, something that would make it very hard to miss your mark, so to speak.

We’ve long salivated over the prospect of having fingerprint functionality without the extra buttons and surface areas needed to facilitate it. Technologies like Qualcomm’s Sense ID are still desired in that regard, but for one reason or another, we have yet to see them seed into the market in any meaningful way.

The usual perpetrator for snubbing technological advancements in consumer products is cost, and this can often be further weighed down with issues of yield due to lack of components and materials. But with both smartphones and wearables with CrucialTec’s technology said to be introduced later this year, perhaps we’ll finally see the death of the fingerprint dimple for something far more intuitive and clean. Fingers crossed!

[via The Investor]
local_offer    Fingerprint Scanners  

stars Further Reading

Synaptics unveils new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

The Xiaomi Mi 5S may include Sense ID

LG introduces button-less fingerprint scanner

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirety
closeThe Moto G5 Plus has been confirmed after showing up via an online retailer

The upcoming Moto G5 Plus has been leaked in its entirely after the device was published through an online retailer. The listing confirms many of the rumors regarding the device.

2

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

3

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

4

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

5

more_vertBest Android Launchers
close10 Best Android launchers for your home screen

One of the unique features of Android is the ability to change the home screen launcher. As a result, there are tons of different launchers to choose from.

6

more_vertDEAL: Get a Moto Mod for free from Motorola
closeDEAL: Get a free Moto Mod when purchasing any Moto Z smartphone

Motorola is offering a free Moto Mod when purchasing any device within the Moto Z family. This includes the Moto Z, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play, and Z Play Droid.

7

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

10

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.