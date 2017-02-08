The LG Watch Sport is here! It’s an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch with big, burly looks, no doubt a calling card to those who would fit to use all its features the way LG intends. Here’s a full look at what’s inside.

LG Watch Sport Specs

Display: 1.38-ich 480 x 480 Circular P-OLED w/ Gorilla Glass 3

1.38-ich 480 x 480 Circular P-OLED w/ Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 RAM and storage: 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage

768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage Battery: 430mAh with Wireless Charging

430mAh with Wireless Charging Dimensions: 45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2 mm

45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2 mm Connectivity: 4G LTE (Bands 2, 4, 5, 13) , WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC

4G LTE (Bands , WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC Other Features: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Sensor, IP68 Toughness

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Sensor, IP68 Toughness Colors: Titanium, Dark Blue

Titanium, Dark Blue Price: $349

A Fresh Start?

Toward the tail-end of 2016, much was made about the decline of wearables, and we knew Google had big plans to put those murmurings to rest with Android Wear 2.0.

The LG Watch Sport is the first vessel for the platform’s rebirth, but will it be enough to get people excited about smartwatches again? Would you buy one? Let us hear your thoughts ahead!