Feb 6th, 2017

The Huawei Mate 9 has turned into one of the best smartphones released in 2016. After CES 2017, Huawei released the device in the US and is still turning heads. However at CES, Huawei also announced that the device would be receiving an update which adds Amazon Alexa.

Unfortunately, that update isn’t arriving just yet, but there is a new update on the way which adds a 10x zoom option for the camera, as well as optimizing “the drawer homescreen display”. The build number for the update is “MHA-L29C636B158”, and was found on Huawei’s list of updates, complete with change logs.

This update adds a 10x zoom and optimizes the drawer homescreen display.
[What’s new] Added a 10x zoom, which enables you to take clearer photos from a distance.
[Optimizations] Optimized the drawer homescreen display for a better experience. Decreased the CPU load for several core processes to achieve better system performance. Improved device security with Google security patches.
[Update notes] 1. This update will not erase your personal data, but we recommend that you back up any important data before updating. 2. The system will restart after the update. This will take about 5 minutes. 3. If you experience any issues during the update, please call the Huawei customer service hotline or visit an authorized Huawei service center for assistance.

Some users are claiming that the update has started rolling out to their devices, so if you have the Mate 9, just be patient for the OTA notification to hit your device. If you want to learn more about the Mate 9, be sure to check out the articles below.

