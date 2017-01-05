Previous rumors suggested Huawei was aiming for a January release of the Huawei Mate 9 in the US. At an event during CES 2017, the company confirmed the rumors and stated the device will be coming and will be priced at $599.
The Mate 9 turned a lot of heads, including our own Nick Gray, who gave the device a rave review. As for what’s under the hood of the upcoming device? Here’s the full spec list:
- Processor: Hisilicon Kirin 960 (octa-core) SoC, Mali-G71 MP8 GPU
- Display: 5.9-inch 1080p (373ppi) IPS LCD
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB internal, microSD card slot (up to 256GB)
- Main Camera: 20MP/12MP dual-sensor camera, OIS, f/2.2 Leica Optics, laser autofocus
- Front-facing Camera: 8MP, f/1.9
- Battery: 4,000 mAh with Super Charge
Although $599 unlocked may seem a bit pricey, it actually matches up closely to the other flagship smartphones on the market. In fact, it’s a bit cheaper than some options such as the Pixel XL, but you won’t be able to find the Mate 9 through a carrier.
Instead, Huawei is launching the Mate 9 through Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and B&H Photo. The company also stated the Mate 9 will be available in Best Buy brick-and-mortar stores “soon”.
In addition to announcing the launch of the Mate 9 in the US, Huawei also gave everyone a sneak peek at what’s to come on the software side. Sometime in “early 2017”, the company will make the Huawei Mate 9 the first smartphone infused with Amazon Alexa.
Huawei has collaborated with Amazon to ensure that the Alexa Voice Services have all been tweaked to work accurately. Needless to say, Siri and Google Assistant probably have some new competition.
UPDATE: To our surprise, we actually were able to find the Huawei Mate 9 available from Amazon today! Hit the link here if you want to order one for yourself.
