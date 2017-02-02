Feb 2nd, 2017

Google Fiber expansion has slowed, but that doesn’t mean the service has stopped sign ups for areas in which it is already under construction. Residents of Raleigh, North Carolina who live in certain neighborhoods can now sign up to receive the 1Gbps internet service.

The North Hills midtown area of Raleigh is the first neighborhood eligible for sign-ups for the service. Google Fiber starts at $50/month for 100Mbps speeds, or you can pay $70/month for speeds up to 1Gbps. You can also opt to receive TV service through Google Fiber which will bump those prices by an additional $90/month on both plans.

While the rollout is only for this specific neighborhood in Raleigh, Google hopes to add the cities of Durham and Chapel Hill in the near future. Raleigh joins a long list of cities across the United States that have had the service rollout in neighborhoods, including Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah, Kansas City, Austin, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

