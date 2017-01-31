Back in April, Nintendo revealed its popular Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem titles would have mobile games released in 2016. Then in September, Nintendo announced those two mobile games would be pushed back to 2017. Fire Emblem Heroes is slated to hit Android later this week, but it looks like the Animal Crossing mobile title needs a bit more time.

In Nintendo’s financial statement to investors, it was revealed that the Animal Crossing mobile title has been pushed back in order to “accommodate the releases and operation” of Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem: Heroes. The title has been pushed back to the next fiscal quarter, which means the earliest we could see it is April.

For those unfamiliar with the previous Animal Crossing games on Nintendo handhelds and consoles, they’re a village simulation game where various animal people can move into or out of your village based on how you interact with them daily. The game follows the real-time day and night cycle, as well as seasons and events.