Jan 30th, 2017

BlackBerry’s handling of the launch of the “Mercury” (which we still don’t know to be its true name) is pretty odd. They confirmed the phone’s existence, but without offering any details on its skin. They won’t even formally name the thing.

And now, they’re pushing it into TV shows before we even hear an official peep about when we can get one ourselves. The phone was spotted in the TV show Last Man Standing being used by the character Michael Baxter.

Not lost on us is the fact that Michael Baxter is portrayed by Tim Allen, the beloved actor who has long been a fan and (maybe unofficial) spokesperson, of sorts, for BlackBerry. The man was rocking a red BlackBerry Passport on the show just a couple of years ago, and actually uses that same phone in his day-to-day.

So, he has a new toy to play with, but we don’t. Not yet, anyway. But keep February 25th circled on your calendar.
local_offer    BlackBerry  blackberry mercury  

