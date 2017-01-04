Yesterday, we shared our suspicions that BlackBerry and TCL would be announcing the new BlackBerry Mercury. The device is expected to help put BlackBerry back on the map after a disappointing 2016 with its hardware keyboard and new design.

However, CES 2017 was just being used as a bait and switch as TCL officially announced the device would be unveiled at Mobile World Congress which is expected to begin next month. Steve Cistulli, President and GM of TCL, did share another short teaser video of the upcoming device.

Enjoy our official first look at what’s to come from the newest BlackBerry smartphone. More to come at MWC. pic.twitter.com/gHkwepCPbJ — Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) January 4, 2017

This teaser doesn’t show us much more than the one released on Monday. We again see the built-in keyboard that BlackBerry faithful know and love, along with the speaker grills on the bottom which flank either side of the charging port. Finally, we see on-screen touch controls for the Mercury, along with the volume buttons which grace the side of the device.

Despite knowing that the Mercury will include Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, the Mercury has also been the subject of other spec rumors. These rumors claim the device will include 3GB of RAM, the Snapdragon 625 processor, and that Verizon will be carrying the device once it has launched.

It looks like BlackBerry just wanted to build the hype for its upcoming device, while making us wait until MWC 2017. If you’re still holding on with baited breath for the release of the BlackBerry Mercury, let us know why in the comments below.