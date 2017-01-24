Jan 24th, 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017 is scheduled to kick off on February 27th and we already know that there will be many new devices unveiled at the event. BlackBerry is ready to get in on the fun and has confirmed it will be holding a press conference on February 25th.

At this press conference, we are expecting BlackBerry to unveil the device we’ve come to know as Mercury, despite that not being the official name. Original indications were that the Mercury would be unveiled at CES 2017, only to be debunked by the President of TCL, BlackBerry’s parent company.

However, what we did get at CES was a teaser of what the device would look like, as it is likely to bring back the iconic keyboard that everyone knows and some of us love. As for what the device could bring to the table, all we have to go off of are the rumors that have been circulating.

The BlackBerry Mercury is expected to feature the Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, and will be running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It’s also been rumored that Verizon will be carrying the device, although we don’t know if there would be some type of exclusive partnership.

Let us know if you’re interested in BlackBerry’s next offering, or if you’ll be holding out for either the LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8.
