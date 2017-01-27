The leaks just keep on coming for the Galaxy S8. Yesterday, we saw an in-depth leak regarding the device, including our first look at the what’s to come. Skipping all of the specs for now, the leak also confirmed that Samsung will be adding a dedicated hardware button for Bixby, the AI personal assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S8: Guess this pretty much confirms the AI assistant. (from LinkedIn) pic.twitter.com/OmoZX58CFV — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2017

However, if there was any doubt as to the validity of Bixby making its way to the Galaxy S8, those can be put to the wayside. Roland Quandt has discovered a job listing on LinkedIn which confirms the existence of a new personal assistant on the Galaxy S8.

In case you’ve been busy or living under a rock over the past few months, Bixby is the supposed name of the new AI personal assistant which will make its debut on the Galaxy S8 lineup. This new AI was born after Samsung acquired Viv Labs, and the rumors have been coming out of the woodworks ever since. The personal assistant will be able to control all of Samsung’s native apps on the Galaxy S8, along with being able to use the camera to perform visual searches.

[SamMobile | Twitter]