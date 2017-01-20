Over the last couple of weeks the Samsung Galaxy S8 we have been learning more and more about the Galaxy S8 thanks to various rumors and renders of the device. Previously, we saw renders from a case maker which gave us the exact dimensions for the upcoming device. Now, new renders are showing us something that hasn’t been mentioned yet.

The folks at MobileFun shared new case renders for the Galaxy S8 which include a 4th hardware button. Previously, it was expected that the device would come with the usual power button, and volume rockers, but this extra button may provide some more functionality.

With the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus expected to be the first Samsung devices launched with the new Bixby AI personal assistant, you will need a way to activate it before interacting can begin. This 4th hardware button may offer exactly what you need.

There’s also a possibility that this button could be used to capture images, but that’s rather unlikely due to the placement. Instead, this button would activate Bixby whenever it is pressed, giving you access to the coolest feature of the S8 whenever.

Of course, there is the concern that the button could be pressed and Bixby would be activated accidentally. However, it’s likely that Samsung thought about that and could add some software queues to avoid that from happening.

The new case renders also show that the 3.5mm headphone jack will return on the bottom of the device, next to the speaker grille and charging port. The renders also gives us a look at the device and just how thin the bezels will be.

Finally, looking at the rear of the device only shows a cutout for the camera module. This helps to confirm suspicions and reports that Samsung will be adding an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which will be placed under the glass on the front of the device.

Let us know what you think about these new renders and whether you’re getting more excited for the Galaxy S8 to launch.

