Back in November, we learned that Samsung was planning to release an AI assistant along with the company’s next flagship device, the Galaxy S8. The discovery was made after Samsung filed a trademark for “Bixby” with the branding to be used for “computer software for personal information management” and “software used to operate voice recognition system enabling hands-free use through voice recognition.”

Fast forward to now and we have learned even more regarding Samsung Bixby, including the fact that it can be used to control system apps with your voice. It turns out that Bixby will be much more useful than just controlling your apps.

According to SamMobile, Bixby will be able to use the camera on the Galaxy S8 to perform visual searches, including objects and text. You could think of this as similar to the Google Goggles application which was released sometime ago, but have become forgotten over the years. In terms of text, the thought is that you would be able to instantly translate text when viewing through the camera.

We’re still a few months away from the release of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but we’re also learning more and more about these devices by the day. Let us know what you think about the latest rumored features for Bixby and the Galaxy S8.

