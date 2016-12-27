Samsung is pulling out all the stops on the Galaxy S8 as the device looks to turn heads after its announcement. Back in November, a rumor surfaced that suggested Samsung would be integrating its own personal assistant into the upcoming device.

Now, another report from SamMobile suggests that “Bixby” will be able to control all of the built-in applications on the Galaxy S8. This isn’t a huge surprise as we’ve seen Apple do the same thing with Siri on the iPhone’s, and of course, Google Assistant does the same on the Pixel .

The report also suggests that Bixby will be powered by Viv’s artificial intelligence software. Samsung acquired the company a few weeks ago and has been seemingly been working on integrating these services into Bixby ever since the acquisition was completed.

In addition to Bixby working with native apps, Samsung will also be updating many of its apps with a new UI to create a uniform design across the board. In terms of UI, Samsung will be making the status bar visible at all times, making it easier to access notifications and the quick settings toggles.

We’ve already seen a few reports which suggest Samsung will be delaying the unveiling of the Galaxy S8 until after Mobile World Congress. Besides the addition of a proper digital assistant, the Galaxy S8 will also be unveiled with 2 different display options, a new “Beast Mode” for improved performance, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM.