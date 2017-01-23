The Nokia 6 has commanded a lot of hype from the tech community as Nokia’s return to devices with proper Android running on them. While it’s only available in China right now, the HMD Global produced device sold out in less than a minute after going on sale. We also know that rumors suggest Nokia plans on debuting at least five devices this year, so what’s next on the docket?

GFXBench has picked up a new Nokia device with the codename Heart. The device has pretty mid-range specs so it’s still not the Snapdragon 835 flagship that most want to see. The specs revealed include a 5.2″ 720p display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. It’s also running Android 7.0 Nougat.

There’s no telling if Nokia will announce this new device at the Mobile World Congress event next month in Barcelona, but it’s possible. Some speculation surrounding the device suggests that it’s intended for the Indian market, so those waiting to see a flagship device from Nokia are still waiting and hoping.