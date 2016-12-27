Mobile World Congress aims to be Nokia’s big re-entry into the market, even though HMD is technically the one at the helm. We’ve seen loads of information surrounding the Nokia D1C, but apparently, HMD will be releasing up to 4 different Nokia devices including another variant of the Nokia D1C.

These other devices will range in different screen sizes, between 5 and 5.7-inches. Additionally, the devices will feature either WQHD or full HD display resolutions.

Finally, the Nokia D1C will come in two different variants with the first being priced at $200 while being powered by 3GB of RAM with a 5.5-inch FHD display. The other variant will be priced at $150 complete with 2GB of RAM and a 5-inch FHD display.

These obviously won’t be flagship devices, but the D1C may be the best way for HMD to test the waters on how well a Nokia device will perform on the market. With MWC coming in February, we don’t have too much longer to wait before we are able to see what’s been in the works.

[DigiTimes]