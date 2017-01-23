Nokia’s first comeback smartphone is the Nokia 6, which has been wildly successful now that’s finally available in China. Over one million people registered for the flash sale of the device and it sold out in less than a minute of becoming available. While that’s great news for Nokia and HMD Global, the rest of the world is left wondering when we’re going to get our hands on Nokia devices.

Now it looks as though an 18.4″ tablet is in the works, as said tablet has been spotted by benchmarking site GFXBench. The tablet doesn’t have a name so far but according to the listing, we can expect to see an 18.4″ device with a resolution of 2560×1440. The tablet will also feature 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor.

Also interesting is that the device features a 12-megapixel camera that is capable of recording Ultra HD video. The tablet is currently running Android 7.0 Nougat.

It’s impossible to know whether we’ll see this Nokia device at Mobile World Congress next month, but it would be encouraging for Nokia’s global launch. Are you interested in a tablet this size? Remember Samsung already has an 18.4″ tablet that it recommends for kitchen use.