Jan 23rd, 2017

Back at Google I/O 2016, Google announced that it would be adding the Play Store to Chrome OS and Chromebooks. There have been some devices that have been updated with the ability to install Android apps, but Google has just confirmed that every Chromebook released in 2017 will feature the Play Store.

Currently, the ASUS Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook R11, and Chromebook Pixel 2 are the only Chrome OS devices to feature a stable version. However, this confirmation from Google should make everyone looking to purchase one of the new Chromebooks announced at CES 2017 a little bit happier.

As for the older Chromebooks that will be supported, Google has yet to share a time frame for when the update will be released. Regardless, we’ll be sure to let everyone know once the updates begin to roll out so that you can install your favorite Android apps on your Chromebook of choice.

[The Chromium Projects]
local_offer    Chrome OS   Chromebooks   Google  

stars Further Reading

Google Assistant may launch with the LG G6

Sonos' plans for the future

Google shutting down legacy Drive apps

Nexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed

LG's Music Flow speakers will work with Google Home

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

2

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

3

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

4

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

5

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

6

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

7

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

8

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

9

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

10

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.