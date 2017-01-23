Back at Google I/O 2016, Google announced that it would be adding the Play Store to Chrome OS and Chromebooks. There have been some devices that have been updated with the ability to install Android apps, but Google has just confirmed that every Chromebook released in 2017 will feature the Play Store.

Currently, the ASUS Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook R11, and Chromebook Pixel 2 are the only Chrome OS devices to feature a stable version. However, this confirmation from Google should make everyone looking to purchase one of the new Chromebooks announced at CES 2017 a little bit happier.

As for the older Chromebooks that will be supported, Google has yet to share a time frame for when the update will be released. Regardless, we’ll be sure to let everyone know once the updates begin to roll out so that you can install your favorite Android apps on your Chromebook of choice.

