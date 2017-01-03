Jan 3rd, 2017

The ASUS Chromebook Flip was one of the best under-the-radar Chromebooks for 2016 thanks to its unique design and built-in touchscreen display. The Flip was also the first Chromebook to receive the update which brought Android apps to Chrome OS.

At CES 2017, the ASUS unveiled the next generation Chromebook, with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. Back is the 360-degree hinge, making it the newest hybrid laptop to hit the market. The Flip C302 features a 12.5-inch FHD touch-screen display, is powered by Intel’s latest processors, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

The Flip C302 also comes with three storage options – 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. However, if you were worried about ASUS getting rid of the expandable memory card slot, there’s no need to fret, as there is a built-in microSD card port.

The biggest change here comes in regards to the ports. Gone is the old proprietary charging solution, instead, ASUS has opted to go the USB Type-C route and has added 2 different ports on the new Chromebook. The Flip C302 also still includes the 3.5mm headphone jack, which we shouldn’t have to worry about losing on laptops just yet. Finally, ASUS claims the Flip C302 features 10 hours of battery life, making sure that you can last through the day before plugging in.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes of the Flip C302 is the new “solid scissor cut design” of the keyboard, as well as a new trackpad. The new scissor keys sound like they will be similar to what Apple has done with its recent Macbooks, providing a different experience than what you may be used to. As for the trackpad, ASUS has integrated new functionality that will help differentiate between “actual fingertip and palm contact to counter unintentional cursor movement.”

Now, all of this sounds fine and dandy, but what about the price? Well, ASUS has announced the Chromebook Flip C302 is available for $499 starting today.

Considering the Chromebook Flip C302 also supports the addition of Android apps out of the box, does this new Chromebook fit the bill? Sound off in the comments below.

[ASUS]
