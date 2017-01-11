If you’ve taken down the Android 7.1.1 update on your Nexus 6 , you might have noticed some trouble with using its speakerphone. Multiple users are reporting that the speakerphone causes audio to become distorted in calls. The distortion is so severe that many deem it completely unusable.

Mounds of users have been reporting the issue, so it seems to affect anyone who has taken down the recent update. Thankfully, Google is aware and has already shipped the issue off to their dev teams to take a look (although the issue was marked as “small” to the chagrin of many).

In the meantime, there are exactly 2 things you can do to avoid the issue:

Revert to Android 7.0 Nougat. It sucks, but if you absolutely need speakerphone functionality, this is what you’ll need to do. Don’t use speakerphone, of course, of course.

We’ll keep an eye on this one for you in the meantime.