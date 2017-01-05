NVIDIA announced that the new Shield TV will have Google Assistant on board, but we didn’t know about other Android TV devices. Today, Google announced that Assistant will be coming to all Android TV devices. All devices with Android 6.0 Marshmallow or 7.0 Nougat, that is (including the current Shield TV).

Basically, this turns your TV into a Google Home. Not all of the devices will have the always-listening feature, but we’ve already seen NVIDIA adding the capability with their “Spot” accessories. We don’t know exactly when this update will roll out. As per usual, you’re at the mercy of the manufacturer. NVIDIA has been great about updating their boxes. Is this something you will use?

