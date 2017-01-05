Yesterday, NVIDIA took to the stage at CES 2017 to unveil the latest version of the NVIDIA Shield TV. With the latest version including Google Assistant, NVIDIA also introduced a new accessory which aims to benefit those with the Shield.

The NVIDIA Spot is a hybrid microphone and speaker which can plug into your wall and allow you to access Google Assistant. However, what else is cool is that since the new Shield TV also doubles as a SmartThings Hub, you can control your smart home gadgets and use the Spot to do so if you aren’t in the same room as the Shield TV.

As for pricing, there’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the Spot is only priced at $50, meaning that you won’t break the bank trying to outfit your home after you get the new Shield TV. The bad news is that NVIDIA failed to share a specific release date, only stating it would be available in the “coming months”.

Let us know what you think about the new Shield TV and whether the Spot would be a welcome addition to your home.

[NVIDIA]