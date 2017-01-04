An app called NextVR has been streaming live NBA game for the Samsung Gear VR since October. Now they have opened it up to Google’s Daydream VR platform as well. The games are available with Daydream and Daydream-compatible phones in Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia.

The big catch is you’ll need to pay $200 for NBA League Pass. Once you do, you’ll get access to one live VR game per week and highlights. Watching the games in VR is like being courtside. The streams can get blurry at times when quality drops, but that’s the current state of things in VR streaming. If you don’t already have all the components, it might be worth waiting for the tech to get better.

[via Engadget]