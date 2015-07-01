Jul 1st, 2015

YouTube 60fps app update

It’s finally here. After launching 60fps 4K videos back in March for Chrome on the desktop, we had a feeling it was just a matter of time before the higher frame rate eventually made its way to mobile apps. That time is now, with the folks at YouTube officially announcing that 60fps video playback is now finally possible in their Android and iOS apps.

YouTube app Android 60fps

Also known as HFR (high frame rate), the resulting video is something that almost looks surreal, especially on our mobile devices. While the verdict is still out on whether or not this improves the cinema experience, it’s flipping awesome for watching anything that has to do with video games. Providing they’ve been uploaded in 60fps, of course. To be clear, this update doesn’t enable 60fps 4K videos, that’s something we probably wont see for a long while and besides, most desktops can barely handle it without melting.

Watch this video in the YouTube app on your Android device

Users will find that when watching a video in the YouTube app where 60fps is available (the above video for example), it should default to the higher frame rate on HD, providing you have a fast connection. In other words, don’t worry about having to change any settings to enable it. If you can stream HD, you’ll be streaming the higher frame rate. If for whatever reason it doesn’t, you can always press the 3-dot menu button followed by the little gear icon to change the quality.

We’re not sure what the impact on battery life will be, but we watched a few trailers on our Nexus 6 and it seemed to work without a hitch. No slow downs, judder, or any overheating. Just silky, smooth video. Check it out for yourself.

[Twitter]

 

stars Further Reading

Android O Developer Preview arrives

America bans laptops and tablets on Middle Eastern flights

Shortcuts come to Google Search

Video: Galaxy S8 fingerprint in action

Google Assistant adds sports jokes

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

2

more_vertFunny video shows frustrations with Google Home
closeThis video perfectly shows why you shouldn’t waste your money on Google Home

Google Home has been out for a little over 6 months now, but it seems the product is still a bit half-baked. Illustrating this point is a video that perfectly shows our frustrations in dealing with Google’s AI-infused smart speaker.

3

more_vertExynos 9 vs Snapdragon 835
closeThis is how much faster the Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 will be

We always hear about how the Exynos versions are better than the Snapdragon versions. Thanks to some benchmarks, we can compare the two models.

4

more_vertLG hit with class-action lawsuit
closeLG hit with $5 million class-action lawsuit over LG G4 and V10 bootloop defects

The scope of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall may have dominated 2016 headlines, but there is a large collective of LG owners from previous generations who would argue they have it even worse.

5

more_vertWhatsApp beta fixes Gboard compatibility
closeWhatsApp update now offers proper support for Gboard’s GIF feature

Those on the latest WhatsApp beta are noticing instances where you can now ditch WhatsApp’s GIF browser in favor of Gboard’s.

6

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertPeople are pissed off that Google Home is now delivering ads
closePeople are pissed that Google Home is speaking ads to them for Beauty and the Beast

Did you hear? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters. If you have a Google Home, it may have read you the ad aloud and that’s really pissing some people off.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 wallpapers
closeCustomize your phone with wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, …

9

more_vertFacebook Stories is now rolling out to everyone
closeFacebook Stories is finally rolling out more people and it’s about damn time

After months of testing and bringing their Snapchat Stories ripoff to their other services, Facebook is finally ready to roll out their new Stories feature to more people using their app.

10

more_vertSamsung announces Bixby
closeSamsung announces Bixby and the Bixby Button on the Galaxy S8

Samsung must have figured “hell, we accidentally confirmed Bixby on multiple occasions by now, we might as well just announced the darned thing.” And so they did today.