Jul 1st, 2015

Moto 360 screen

Deals, sales and refurbs, be damned: the Moto 360 is now $150 at both Google Play and Motorola’s website, and it won’t be jumping back up in price from here on out.

That’s a very nice price for a smart watch that still makes a big argument for being one of the primary Android Wear options available today. That said, you should keep in mind that this move was likely made due to the impending arrival of the sequel (which we expect to happen at some point next month).

Knowing that, though, if you’re still interested in buying one of these and haven’t been able to catch the many sales from weeks past, go ahead and grab one from either Motorola or Google Play.
