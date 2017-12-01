Dec 1st, 2017

Back in 2015 with the launch of the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P, Google began offering an insurance program it called Nexus Protect. Users could purchase the service for $69 for a Nexus 5X or $89 for the Nexus 6P and the program promised two years of coverage for mechanical breakdown and accidental damage. The original program also offered to ship out a new device overnight to cover you while yours is getting fixed.

However, it seems like Project Fi isn’t honoring the terms of this agreement because they’ve run out of Nexus 5X devices to ship out to customers. One redditor posted about the issue on the Project Fi subreddit, showcasing the response he received from Project Fi support over the issue.

We are not offering replacement devices for the Nexus 5X at this time. Since your device is still covered under our Device Protection plan, there are currently two alternatives. We can offer you $100 Google Store Credit — that you can use towards anything currently available on the Google Store, including new devices.

Or a check from Assurant, mailed to you, in the amount of $53 (16GB devices) OR $59 (32GB devices). Please note that it may take a few days to reach you by mail.

Plenty of corroborating stories have appeared in the thread with the original issue, showcasing that this isn’t an isolated issue. $100 credit isn’t enough to even glance at the Pixel 2/ Pixel 2 XL, so it’s unfortunate that this is how Google and Project Fi have chosen to deal with those who are still using two-year-old devices.

