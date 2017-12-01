Dec 1st, 2017

Thanksgiving has passed and the Christmas music has probably already started getting on your nerves. However, seeing as we’re just 25 days away from Christmas, it seems appropriate that Google’s Santa Tracker has just been updated with a plethora of new features.

Starting today, you can download the new Santa Tracker 2017 application from either the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Plus, you can access the new Santa Tracker from the web, if you want to have some fun on your computer as you celebrate the 2017 holiday season.

Join in the merriment, and visit Santa’s Village every day through December 24 to uncover new games and holiday cheer. Learn to code the famous elf dance with Code Boogie, create original artwork in Santa’s Canvas, and take part in what could be the world’s largest virtual snowball fight. (Shhh, we weren’t supposed to tell you about that one.)

For the first 24 days, Google is introducing various apps, games and other activities to help celebrate the “most wonderful time of the year”. This includes teaching you how to code with “Code Boogie”, and playing a game called “Santa Snap” where you act as an elf and fly around the world.

As expected, you will also be able to ask Google Assistant for help with keeping track of where Santa Clause is traveling with a simple phrase – “Ok Google, where is Santa?” This is the best time of the year to have some fun and spread some holiday cheer, so hit the button below to download the new Santa Tracker application.

Download Google Santa Tracker
local_offer    Google   Google Assistant   Santa Tracker  

stars Further Reading

Best of Google Play Store 2017

Google and Nest may merge back

Google Home Mini crashing at max volume for some

Google Home Max could arrive on December 11

Google Home now understands compound commands

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

3

more_vertYouTube tests Reels, a new Stories feature for content creators
closeSay hello to Reels: YouTube’s new Stories feature for content creators

YouTube is expanding their Community tools to YouTuber’s with 10,000+ subscribers, giving them the ability to post Reels (stories), polls, pictures, text, GIFs and more, directly to the home feed.

4

more_vertGoogle finally bans apps with lockscreen ads from the Play Store
closeGoogle is finally banning apps from the Play Store that serve lockscreen ads

Nobody likes ads but they’re even worse when they become super invasive. Google knows this and they’ve recently updated their Google Play developer policies by banning the use of lockscreen ads.

5

more_vertOnePlus still doesn't offer insurance for OnePlus 5T
closeOnePlus still hasn’t made insurance available to OnePlus 5T owners

OnePlus still doesn’t offer insurance with the OnePlus 5T and has no estimate to when it will be available. Early adopters are running out of time (15 days) to add it to their purchase.

6

more_vertGet granular control over your mobile data with Datally
closeGoogle’s latest app gives you more control over your mobile data

Google’s latest app helps give you more granular control over which apps use your data connection. Tired of Facebook being a data hog? Fix it with this app.

7

more_vertEssential Phone gets a new Portrait Mode
closeThe Essential Phone now includes a new Portrait Mode and more

A new update to the Camera app for the Essential Phone brings a new Portrait Mode, as well as JPEG compression for image quality, stability fixes, and more.

8

more_vertAndroid Oreo comes to the LG V30
closeOreo comes to the LG V30 and V30 Plus in South Korea

LG has started rolling out the Android Oreo beta to owners of the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus in the company’s home country of South Korea. The final build is expected to launch next month.

9

more_vertCricket 4 lines of unlimited deal
closeCricket is offering 4 lines of unlimited data for just $100 per month

Cricket is doing something pretty cool this year. Instead of dropping prices on hardware, Cricket is offering deals on their data plans.

10

more_vertGoogle says fix for random Pixel 2 reboots incoming
closeFix for fringe reboot issues on Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL on the way

The random reboot issue experienced by some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners has been identified by Google and a fix will be issued soon.