Thanksgiving has passed and the Christmas music has probably already started getting on your nerves. However, seeing as we’re just 25 days away from Christmas, it seems appropriate that Google’s Santa Tracker has just been updated with a plethora of new features.

Starting today, you can download the new Santa Tracker 2017 application from either the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Plus, you can access the new Santa Tracker from the web, if you want to have some fun on your computer as you celebrate the 2017 holiday season.

Join in the merriment, and visit Santa’s Village every day through December 24 to uncover new games and holiday cheer. Learn to code the famous elf dance with Code Boogie, create original artwork in Santa’s Canvas, and take part in what could be the world’s largest virtual snowball fight. (Shhh, we weren’t supposed to tell you about that one.)

For the first 24 days, Google is introducing various apps, games and other activities to help celebrate the “most wonderful time of the year”. This includes teaching you how to code with “Code Boogie”, and playing a game called “Santa Snap” where you act as an elf and fly around the world.

As expected, you will also be able to ask Google Assistant for help with keeping track of where Santa Clause is traveling with a simple phrase – “Ok Google, where is Santa?” This is the best time of the year to have some fun and spread some holiday cheer, so hit the button below to download the new Santa Tracker application.