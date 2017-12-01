Software updates are somewhat of a double edged sword. On one hand, it feels great to get new features or bug fixes but more than often, users are met with a new set of software issues as a result. It’s like a cat and mouse game. While often times these bugs can little annoyances, other times they fall on the incredibly inconvenient side of things.

Take a recent software update that hit some BLU devices like the One Life X2. It began rolling out on November 28th and once downloaded/installed, the software update locked users out of their phone with a password BLU didn’t reveal (or probably even knew existed). With no way to get into their phone, some considered their devices effectively bricked (a loose use of the term). The only way to get passed the lockscreen was an incredibly inconvenient factory reset, something people weren’t too keen on.

BLU was quick to release a followup update fixing the issue, but now customers are angry that they’ve been so quiet about the problem. Not only has BLU failed to acknowledge it existed (likely still investigating the problem) but not even issuing any sort of apology for those affected feels like slap in the face for those customers inconvenienced by the slip up.

It’s possible some sort of statement is being drafted up as I type this, so we’ll have to wait and see how the company handles it. Anyone out there affected by this buggy software update?

via Reddit