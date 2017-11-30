Samsung’s latest software update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ may have broken fast charging. Some users are reporting that the feature simply does not work after installing the October security patch — not even if you use an official Samsung charger.

If you own one of Samsung’s latest flagships, chances are you’re not too happy with the way in which the South Korean company has been handling software updates lately. Not only are they late to arrive, but they appear to be bringing pesky and unwelcome bugs.

Users on social media and the Samsung community forum are reporting that fast charging is broken after installing the latest available security patch, while wireless charging is temperamental with third-party charging pads. It’s not yet clear if the issue is fixed in Samsung’s November update.

The fact that not even official Samsung fast chargers work indicates this is merely a bug, rather than a controversial attempt to force users to buy another Samsung product. Nevertheless, it’s still incredibly frustrating for users. As of writing this story, Samsung is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Are you experiencing this problem with your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+? And if so, have you contacted Samsung for help? Let us know down in the comments.