Nov 30th, 2017

One of the things I love about OnePlus are their high-quality accessories. Take their cases for instance. Manufactured by Evutec, they’re sleek, stylish, and perfectly compliment the look of the OnePlus 5T. By far some of the best cases you can buy for the phone.

OnePlus was nice enough to supply us with a handful of their cases and since they vary so much in pricing, look, and finish, I figured I’ve give you guys a quick hands-on so you can see what you’re dealing with. Honestly, it’s hard to choose a favorite. I’ve been switching between almost of all of them since I’ve had the 5T in my possession, changing them out on the daily to suit my mood.

Even the TPU case that comes in the box is particularly stellar, it’s slimmer than the generic ones you’ll find on Amazon/eBay, has a nice dual-finish (matte sides, glossy back) and the smokey color looks great on the 5T. There’s not much of a lip around the sides (which I love), but the corners are subtly raised to keep the display from touching surfaces in the event of a fall or if you want to lay your phone face down somewhere. The best part? It’s complimentary and already comes inside the box, giving the OnePlus 5T a little added value.

OnePlus 5T Protective Case

If you’re looking for something a little more stylish, there are plenty of additional options to choose from. OnePlus’ snap-on Protective Case comes in as their most affordable. The hard shell case is extremely thin and comes in either Karbon ($25) which is carbon fiber covered in a soft touch silicone finish, or Sandstone ($20) which has a rubbery, rough texture to it. These are perfect if you’re just looking to add grip without all the bulk.

OnePlus 5T Silicone Protective Case

The official OnePlus 5T Silicone Protective Case is a premium case that protects 3 sides of the device, while leaving the bottom exposed. The interior of the case is covered in felt and provides a hypothetically, could provide a little extra cushion in the event of a fall. Silicone cases feel great, but I’m not totally sold on them as the constant friction in your pocket and oils from your hand can wear down the matte exterior, making it the edges look shiny and cheap. It’s also a tad bit bulkier than some of OnePlus’ thinner cases, so I’m not a fan.

OnePlus 5T Bumper Case

Moving up in protection you have OnePlus’ Bumper Case which comes in either Karbon, Ebony Wood, or Rosewood finishes. It seems this is the only option for those who prefer the wood look (at least for now) and will run you $30. These cases completely cover all sides of the phone with a fused TPU border lip. Keep in mind that lip is still pretty minimal — again, something I love about these cases — and although they’re thicker than the included TPU case around the sides of the phone, the back is incredibly thin and doesn’t add much bulk.

The OnePlus 5T is already a beautiful looking device. The ability to outfit the phone with OnePlus’ wonderfully well-designed cases doesn’t feel like you’re sh*tting all over that design, more like you’re dressing the phone with a hip new outfit. I can’t possibly recommend these cases enough and if you’re keen picking these up, you can use our referral link below to get $20 off when you buy them with a shiny new OnePlus 5T.

$20-Off Accessories w/ OnePlus 5T Purchase
local_offer    OnePlus  OnePlus 5T  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 5T looks stunning all dressed in red

OnePlus 5T unboxing and Q&A

Android Oreo comes to the OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T breaks sales records in just 6 hours

OnePlus 5T is now available for $499

android Best of Phandroid

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertRazer Phone durability test reveals a few weak points
closeRazer Phone durability test reveals a few weak points [VIDEO]

The Razer Phone’s durability has been put to the test by Zack of JerryRigEverything. The original Nextbit Robin snapped in half when tested, will the Razer Phone survive?

5 play_circle_outline

more_vertGoogle AI can spot spies
closeGoogle’s AI can tell if someone is sneaking a peek at your phone

Google’s AI technology is pretty impressive, sometimes it’s even a little scary. It can identify people in photos, identify songs with cryptic descriptions, and now it can spy sneaky people looking at your phone.

6 play_circle_outline

more_vertMotorola takes shot at Samsung
closeMotorola takes a shot at Samsung’s anti-iPhone X ad

Motorola’s ad features a guy that looks very similar to the guy in the Samsung ad. He’s watching a video on his Samsung phone when his girlfriend arrives with the Moto Z2 Play.