Back in November, the HTC U11 Life was announced alongside the HTC U11 Plus , but the unlocked version of the device was “stuck” on Android Nougat, while the Android One version shipped with Android Oreo. According to VP of Product Management at HTC, Mo Versi, Android Oreo has started rolling out to owners of the unlocked U11 Life.

HTC U11 life unlocked customers! You're next with Oreo! It's available to download starting today! Thank you! — Mo Versi (@moversi) November 30, 2017

This rollout comes just a few days after the Oreo rollout began for owners of the HTC U11, so it’s great to see HTC on top of its software updates. This is something that we normally don’t see, as there are still owners of the HTC 10 who have not received any major updates, and there have been no announcements made as to when Oreo will be coming to the 2016 flagship.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when the update will be rolling out other than the fact that it’s expected to hit devices starting today. In the meantime, you can keep tapping the “Check for Updates” button until something pops up. Be sure to let us know when the update hits your device and how it’s running on your U11 Life!