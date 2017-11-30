Nov 30th, 2017

Back in November, the HTC U11 Life was announced alongside the HTC U11 Plus, but the unlocked version of the device was “stuck” on Android Nougat, while the Android One version shipped with Android Oreo. According to VP of Product Management at HTC, Mo Versi, Android Oreo has started rolling out to owners of the unlocked U11 Life.

This rollout comes just a few days after the Oreo rollout began for owners of the HTC U11, so it’s great to see HTC on top of its software updates. This is something that we normally don’t see, as there are still owners of the HTC 10 who have not received any major updates, and there have been no announcements made as to when Oreo will be coming to the 2016 flagship.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when the update will be rolling out other than the fact that it’s expected to hit devices starting today. In the meantime, you can keep tapping the “Check for Updates” button until something pops up. Be sure to let us know when the update hits your device and how it’s running on your U11 Life!
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   HTC   htc u11 life  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8 gets third Oreo beta

Samsung testing Oreo on the Galaxy S9

Google fixes offensive hamburger emoji in Android 8.1 DP2

Android Oreo comes to the LG V30

Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 is rolling out!

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

3

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

6

more_vertAndroid Oreo comes to the LG V30
closeOreo comes to the LG V30 and V30 Plus in South Korea

LG has started rolling out the Android Oreo beta to owners of the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus in the company’s home country of South Korea. The final build is expected to launch next month.

7

more_vertGoogle says fix for random Pixel 2 reboots incoming
closeFix for fringe reboot issues on Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL on the way

The random reboot issue experienced by some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners has been identified by Google and a fix will be issued soon.

8

more_vertPixel phones are getting Lens
closePixel phones are getting Lens in Google Assistant today

If you have a Pixel or Pixel 2 smartphone, look out for Lens in the Google Assistant today. Google has begun making the feature available more widely.

9

more_vertHuawei face unlock bests Apple
closeHuawei claims they can make a better Face Unlock than Apple

Huawei teased a depth-sensing camera system of their own at the end of the Honor V10 announcement.

10

more_vertSamsung granted patent for embedded fingerprint scanner
closeThe possibility of the Galaxy S9 featuring an embedded fingerprint scanner just got higher

A new patent approval listing shows that Samsung has been awarded a patent for an embedded fingerprint scanner, but there’s no guarantee that the technology will appear on the Galaxy S9.