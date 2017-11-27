Nov 27th, 2017

A myriad of issues have marred the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for Google, from display issues to problems with Bluetooth. Now a new issue has surfaced on the Google Issue Tracker that appears to showcase several people having problems with a phone that is randomly rebooting.

The first case of the problem appears on the Google Product Forums describing an issue that seems to happen when the phone has a poor cellular signal.

Day 1 of using the Black Pixel 2 and random reboots occurred. After using it a few days, the reboots seem to only happen when I am connected to cellular data only. Factory reset did not work. Installed apps should not affect it either since I am using all the SAME apps as I did on Nexus 5X, I just transferred everything via cable.

A user by the name of Nader Babbili narrowed it down to the phone disconnecting when using LTE and specifically, when in an area of poor LTE service.

“I KNOW WHY THIS IS HAPPENING!!! It’s from being in a low signal area and LTE – for example when I’m at home on wifi it rarely happens, once I leave my wifi area (low signal area, LTE comes and goes) reboots happen constantly . . . So I went into Settings -> Network and Internet -> Mobile Network and change Preferred network type to only use 3G = NO MORE REBOOTS!”

Obviously, it’s not a feasible fix to turn LTE off entirely and Google seems to be issuing RMAs for devices that have been affected by this bug. Android Police reports that the issue may be caused by the modem experiencing a kernel panic when using LTE mode in certain situations. Google has yet to respond to the issue.

[source: Google Issue Tracker, Google Product Forums]
android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertSave $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon
closeSave up to $100 off these Samsung tablets from Amazon

Looking for a good deal on a new tablet this Black Friday? Amazon has discounted several Samsung tablets by $100. Lots of different pricepoints covered.

3

more_vertFacebook Messenger adds 4K photo sharing
closeFacebook Messenger now lets you send photos in 4K resolution

It’s been a long time coming, but after dominating the messaging space, Facebook Messenger is finally giving users the ability to share photos in 4K resolution. It’s about damn time.

4

more_vertYou can now buy & sell smart home devices on Swappa
closeYou can now buy, sell, and trade smart home devices at Swappa

Swappa now has a new category for buying and selling smart home devices like the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. Check it out if you’re considering switching to either ecosystem.

5

more_vertGet 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
closeGet three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 [DEAL]

Snag three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99 if you’ve never tried the service before. Prime members keep the service for $7.99/mo, non-Prime for $9.99/mo.

6

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

7

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

8

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

10

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.