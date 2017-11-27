A myriad of issues have marred the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for Google, from display issues to problems with Bluetooth. Now a new issue has surfaced on the Google Issue Tracker that appears to showcase several people having problems with a phone that is randomly rebooting.

The first case of the problem appears on the Google Product Forums describing an issue that seems to happen when the phone has a poor cellular signal.

Day 1 of using the Black Pixel 2 and random reboots occurred. After using it a few days, the reboots seem to only happen when I am connected to cellular data only. Factory reset did not work. Installed apps should not affect it either since I am using all the SAME apps as I did on Nexus 5X , I just transferred everything via cable.

A user by the name of Nader Babbili narrowed it down to the phone disconnecting when using LTE and specifically, when in an area of poor LTE service.

“I KNOW WHY THIS IS HAPPENING!!! It’s from being in a low signal area and LTE – for example when I’m at home on wifi it rarely happens, once I leave my wifi area (low signal area, LTE comes and goes) reboots happen constantly . . . So I went into Settings -> Network and Internet -> Mobile Network and change Preferred network type to only use 3G = NO MORE REBOOTS!”

Obviously, it’s not a feasible fix to turn LTE off entirely and Google seems to be issuing RMAs for devices that have been affected by this bug. Android Police reports that the issue may be caused by the modem experiencing a kernel panic when using LTE mode in certain situations. Google has yet to respond to the issue.

[source: Google Issue Tracker, Google Product Forums]